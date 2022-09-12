Arizona’s Republican U.S. Reps Endorse Blake Masters in Senate Race

Arizona’s Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives endorsed Republican Blake Masters in the Grand Canyon State’s race for U.S. Senate.

Masters’ campaign announced the endorsements from GOP Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko, and David Schweikert on Monday, just days after he received the backing of Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) and two former governors.

Biggs, a three-term representative, said that “Masters has what it takes to unseat Mark Kelly, and he has my full support.”

“In Washington, Kelly votes with the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi agenda, destroying our border, our economy, and our communities,” Biggs added. “Blake is a terrific candidate, and this November he’s going to send Kelly packing.”

Gosar said he “unequivocally” backs Masters, who has surged in recent weeks and is just two points back of Kelly, a poll from Emerson College Polling shows.

“I will do everything I can to help him defeat socialist Senator Mark Kelly,” he added. “We need a true leader like Blake in the Senate if we want to save our country. He has my total and complete support.”

Lesko called Masters “the kind of leader Arizona deserves in the U.S. Senate.”

“Joe Biden and Mark Kelly’s radical policies have wreaked havoc on our economy, unleashed chaos at our border, and increased violent crime in our communities,” said Lesko. “I fully endorse Blake Masters and look forward to working with him in Congress to stop the madness.”

In his statement, Schweikert blasted Kelly, who he dubbed “a rubber stamp” for Biden’s “reckless policies” that “have done grave damage to Arizona’s families and our economy.”

“That’s why I’m endorsing Blake Masters for U.S. Senate. As our next Senator, Blake Masters will fight for policies that promote economic growth and prosperity for Arizona’s families and job creators,” Schweikert said. “He will also fight for real and lasting border security.”

Masters expressed gratitude for the endorsements from the “bold, conservative leaders,” all of whom are up for reelection in the U.S. House.

“All are highly respected and effective legislators, which is why Arizona voters continue to re-elect them to fight for their interests in Washington,” he added. “I look forward to being their partner in the Senate.”

Last week Ducey and former Govs. Jan Brewer (R-AZ) and Fife Symington (R-AZ) announced their endorsements of Masters, as did the National Border Patrol Council.