Three Arizona governors on Friday endorsed Republican U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters in his race against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

In a press email, Masters’s campaign announced the endorsements from sitting Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), Ducey’s predecessor, former Gov. Jan Brewer (R-AZ), and former Gov. Fife Symington (R-AZ).

“Blake’s just 36, and he’s already run a multi-billion dollar investment firm and helped young innovators found companies worth hundreds of billions of dollars,” Ducey said of Masters, referencing the candidate’s time as the chief operating officer at Thiel Capital and as president of the Thiel Foundation.

Ducey added:

He’s a Christian, husband, and father of three boys who actually understands what Arizona families need. And the guy is fearless against the threats we face today—threats to our economy, safety, and national sovereignty. Doesn’t that sound like someone who should be in the U.S. Senate? He has my full support.

In her endorsement, Brewer, who served as governor from 2009-2015, blasted Kelly and Biden for “record inflation, supply chain problems, rising energy prices, and rampant crime and illegal immigration.”

“It will take bold, brave leadership to turn this ship around before it’s too late, and I see that in Blake Masters,” she continued. “Blake knows we need to change course immediately, and he has my endorsement.”

Symington, the governor of the Grand Canyon State from 1991-97, emphasized that Masters, a MAGA candidate backed by former President Donald J. Trump, “is the Senator Arizona needs and deserves” and that he “will be an independent leader who will always put Arizona first.”

“I’m calling on all Arizonans to support Blake in his fight to stop Joe Biden’s runaway inflation, fix the chaos at our southern border, and keep Arizona great,” Symington added.

Masters, who received the National Border Patrol Council’s endorsement Thursday, expressed his gratitude for the three governors’ support, noting they “kept Arizona free despite the Democrats of their day.”

“Governor Symington had Bill and Hillary Clinton. Governor Brewer had Barack Obama. And Governor Ducey has had Joe Biden and Mark Kelly,” Masters noted.

“Now, it’s worse than ever,” the candidate continued. “Democrats are indoctrinating our kids, wrecking our economy, and giving free reign to gang members and drug dealers. Not on my watch.”

The endorsements come as Masters is rapidly climbing in the polls against Kelly. On Friday, Emerson College Polling showed that he was just two points behind Kelly among likely voters.