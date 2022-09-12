Biden Triggers Delay Warnings at Boston’s Logan Airport Before Infrastructure Speech

President Joe Biden chose to give a speech about infrastructure Monday at Boston’s Logan International Airport — ironically, causing delay warnings at the airport and across other transportation infrastructure throughout the Boston area.

Due to President Biden’s visit to BOS today passengers should be aware of potential travel impacts. We thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/FrcNJgmMdG — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) September 12, 2022

For anyone planning to fly out of Logan Airport on Monday, be aware that President Biden is coming to give a speech at the Kennedy Library near Boston, and therefore a Termporary Flight Restriction will be in effect most of the day. Expect delays of 30 minutes to 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/gz7rnWRYNK — Carl Howe (@cdhowe) September 10, 2022

It might have seemed odd to choose an airport to highlight the administration’s supposed progress on improving transportation infrastructure, since the arrival and departure of Air Force One, and the heightened security around the president, would cause potential delays and complications. Vehicular traffic delays were also expected, as Biden spoke at the JFK presidential library.

REMINDER: Motorists in and around Boston may experience traffic detours or delays today due to a special event. There may be bus delays as well. Please note there is no threat to public safety, but please plan ahead for potential traffic disruption. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2022

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be impacted on Monday, September 12, 2022 in the JFK Library area, as well as in downtown Boston due to a special event. The BPD advises all Boston residents and visitors to plan accordingly for any traffic disruptions from these events. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 11, 2022

In his address at Logan Airport Biden claimed credit for taking action to reduce delays at airports:

And, by the way, my administration is also cracking down on the airlines to get passengers fairer treatment. Last month, if your flight was canceled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals; only guaranteed — one guaranteed free booking, even when the delay or cancellation was the airline’s fault. Well, then Secretary Buttigieg, at my request, called them out. And guess what happened? As of last week, airlines now cover hotels — eight of them; nine [cover] meals; nine rebook for free. (Applause.) And that’s progress. And we’re going to get more rules in the works to protect airline passengers even further.

As of Monday afternoon, Logan airport was reporting several delays, though some flights were operating on time.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.