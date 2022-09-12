Biden Triggers Delay Warnings at Boston’s Logan Airport Before Infrastructure Speech

Joel B. Pollak

President Joe Biden chose to give a speech about infrastructure Monday at Boston’s Logan International Airport — ironically, causing delay warnings at the airport and across other transportation infrastructure throughout the Boston area.

It might have seemed odd to choose an airport to highlight the administration’s supposed progress on improving transportation infrastructure, since the arrival and departure of Air Force One, and the heightened security around the president, would cause potential delays and complications. Vehicular traffic delays were also expected, as Biden spoke at the JFK presidential library.

In his address at Logan Airport Biden claimed credit for taking action to reduce delays at airports:

And, by the way, my administration is also cracking down on the airlines to get passengers fairer treatment.

Last month, if your flight was canceled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals; only guaranteed — one guaranteed free booking, even when the delay or cancellation was the airline’s fault. Well, then Secretary Buttigieg, at my request, called them out.

And guess what happened? As of last week, airlines now cover hotels — eight of them; nine [cover] meals; nine rebook for free. (Applause.) And that’s progress. And we’re going to get more rules in the works to protect airline passengers even further.

As of Monday afternoon, Logan airport was reporting several delays, though some flights were operating on time.

