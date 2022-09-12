Chicago Concealed Carry Permit Holder Shoots 13-Year-Old Carjacker

A concealed carry permit holder shot an alleged armed 13-year-old carjacker in Chicago Sunday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

FOX 32 notes that the incident occurred in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, where the 26-year-old owner of a Kia “found the kid breaking into it.”

The Kia owner pulled his handgun and shot the teenager in the leg.

Police indicate the 13-year-old allegedly had a gun as well.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the 13-year-old was taken to a hospital and his “condition wasn’t immediately known.”

On August 22 Breitbart News reported that a 45-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot and critically wounded a would-be carjacker in Chicago.

WGN-TV pointed out that the 45-year-old concealed carrier was in his vehicle “in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street” when the suspect demanded his car and began shooting at him.

The 45-year-old shot back, hitting the suspect in the chest.

Just over a month earlier, on July 29 FOX 32 observed that a concealed carry holder in Chicago shot and killed a 13-year-old carjacker.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m., and the 13-year-old was among “four to five” males who were allegedly trying to break into a vehicle “in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street.” The 34-year-old car owner came out and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at her, at which time she opened fire with her own gun, fatally wounding the suspect.

