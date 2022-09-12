The Democrat official accused of murdering a journalist will reportedly continue drawing paychecks while behind bars in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was charged in the stabbing death of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Jeff German, according to the New York Post.

German, who was 69-years-old, was found dead outside his home on September 3. Officials claimed Telles, whom German had written investigative reports exposing corruption, had self-inflicted stab wounds when he was taken into custody.

But “for now, he’s still an elected officer and he’ll get paid while he’s in jail,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom reportedly said Friday.

“We can take the scope of work away from him, but as far as him having the title and getting the salary, it is that way, because the voters picked him,” Segerblom added.

According to the Post, Telles received $130,000 annually.

Robert Telles, a Democrat official in Nevada who recently lost a primary, is being investigated over the murder of reporter Jeff German. Telles was a staunch gun control activist. The reporter was brutally stabbed to death.https://t.co/piotSbLj49https://t.co/2dI8N6HOQp pic.twitter.com/8Om26h3SHO — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2022

Video footage showed a reporter on Wednesday confronting Telles outside his home.

“Did you do this? Did you commit this murder? Did you do this?” She asked as he opened the garage door and went inside while ignoring their questions:

However, the Democrat official’s DNA was found at the scene where law enforcement said German was killed, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

“Police said in a press conference that Telles’s DNA was found at German’s murder scene and thus charged him with the fatal stabbing. Police also said they found a pair of bloody sneakers and a hat worn by Telles at the time of the murder,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed Telles’ appearance in court on Thursday. He was denied bail:

Meanwhile, county officials have taken some measures against Telles such as not allowing him at county facilities.

According to a police captain, Telles was upset when he realized German had been investigating more alleged wrongdoings, the Post report concluded.