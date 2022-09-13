Rand Paul Ditches Media Cartel Bill Support

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced on Tuesday that he would no longer support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bill that would create a media cartel to negotiate with big tech.

Paul was an original cosponsor of the JCPA; however, he told the Bowling Green Daily News that he opted out of the bill and introduced his own legislation, the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act, as a replacement bill.

He said that he changed his mind by September 7, ahead of last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill, because the JCPA “mandates government arbitration and government involvement in the solution.”

The Kentucky conservative explained: