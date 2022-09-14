A nonprofit government oversight group released an investigation, first seen by Breitbart News, which claimed Janie Sitton, an attorney who appears to work on voter integrity at the Department of Justice (DOJ), has likely illegally voted in North Carolina.

American Accountability Foundation (AAF) outlined in its memo that Sitton, who is originally from North Carolina, has been working in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division since 2000. The division she works in frequently takes cases regarding voting rights.

AAF also noted that she previously worked as an adjunct professor of law at William and Mary School of Law, teaching sexuality and the law. In fact, she wrote Introduction to the Symposium, (De)Constructing Sex: Transgenderism, Intersexuality, Gender Identity and the Law for the William & Mary Journal of Race, Gender, and Social Justice, published in October 200o.

The memo explained that records showed that Sitton had been a “resident” and “active voter” in Washington, DC, since August 13, 2010 — within days of buying her home on August 17 that year. It was also revealed that Sitton voted in five elections from 2012 to 2018 in Washington, DC, and at least once in North Carolina since 2020.

AAF noted in the memo that Sitton “claimed a homestead exemption on her D.C. residence every year from 2018 to Present,” according to records with the Washington Office of Tax and Revenue. In order to claim a homestead exemption in Washington, DC, owners must declare that the property is the principal residence.

Additionally, records found by AAF showed Sitton owns a condominium in North Carolina that she purchased in 2002. The oversight group further showed that Sitton refinanced the mortgage on her condominium in April 2019, signing documents indicating it was a “Multistate Second Home Rider.” In fact, the property tax records also showed that the mailing address for the condominium had been her Washington, DC, home since 2011 — including the year she voted in the North Carolina election.

However, on August 19, 2020, Sitton registered to vote in North Carolina using the address of her “Second Home,” according to the state’s Board of Elections Voter Database. The data also showed that shortly after Sitton registered to vote in the state, she voted in the presidential General Election by absentee ballot in November 2020 and once more in a 2021 municipal election in November 2021.

The memo then noted that at the same time, Sitton “was claiming the homestead exemptions” in Washington, DC, while voting in North Carolina:

It is important to reiterate that while she was voting in the North Carolina elections, she was claiming the homestead exemptions on her “primary residence” in the District of Columbia and a little over a year prior had taken a mortgage on the North Carolina property contingent on her North Carolina property being a second non-residence property. [Emphasis added.]

Furthermore, following her voting in North Carolina in 2020 and 2021, the D.C. Board of Elections showed that Sitton “abruptly” restored her voter registration in Washington, DC, as of May 2022.

With all of this, AAF pointed to North Carolina General Statutes 163-57, which define registration and voting in the state. AAF noted that the statutes “clearly define what is and is not considered residency for the purposes of registering to vote within the state, with multiple provisions applying to Sitton’s situation.”

The statutes that AFF pointed to determine the residence of a person wanting to register to vote in the state:

(1) That place shall be considered the residence of a person in which that person’s habitation is fixed, and to which, whenever that person is absent, that person has the intention of returning; … (2) A person shall not be considered to have lost that person’s residence if that person leaves home and goes into another state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district of this State, for temporary purposes only, with the intention of returning. (3) A person shall not be considered to have gained a residence in any county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district of this State, into which that person comes for temporary purposes only, without the intention of making that county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district a permanent place of abode; (4) If a person removes to another state or county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district within this State, with the intention of making that state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district a permanent residence, that person shall be considered to have lost residence in the state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district from which that person has removed. [Emphasis added]

The memo explained that public records “make it clear” Sitton never had “the intention of making that county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district a permanent place of abode,” as required by North Carolina Law.

AAF noted that this occurred as Sitton “continuously claimed her D.C. home as a primary residence to obtain a homestead exemption on her property taxes while voting in another state;” “signed a mortgage agreement to keep her North Carolina condominium as a second non-residence property and not her primary residence;” “continued to have her North Carolina Property Tax bill sent to her D.C. address while claiming to live in North Carolina;” “continued to work at her job in the Voting Section of the Department of Justice, whose primary offices are in Washington D.C.;” and “voted by absentee ballot by mail in 2020.”

“It is important to note that Sitton is a highly experienced attorney working in the highest levels of the legal community in the United States, as [an] attorney at the United States Department of Justice,” the AAF memo added. “As a legal expert it is not reasonable to believe that Sitton was unaware of the numerous and continuing violations of election law.”

As a result of all of this, the founder of AAF, Tom Jones, told Breitbart News, “If anyone in the country should have known what she was doing was wrong, it is Janie Sitton. Janie Sitton has worked for over a decade in the DOJ Voting section charged with enforcing election law.”

“Ms. Sitton voting in North Carolina when she was taking the Homestead Tax Deduction on her D.C. condo and was having her North Carolina vacation home property taxes mailed to her D.C. condo makes it clear that North Carolina was not her primary residence as North Carolina law requires,” Jones continued. “The fact that someone in the Department of Justice Voting Section was very likely violating state election law should trouble every American concerned about elections’ integrity.”

The DOJ did not return Breitbart News’s request for comment regarding Sitton likely illegally voting in 2020 and 2021 when she claimed the Washington, DC, home as a primary residence while voting in North Carolina.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss and Truth Social @JacobBliss.