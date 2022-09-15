New York Fashion Week featured a 10-year-old transgender model, furthering suspicions of the far left attempting to thrust radical gender ideology on children and society as a whole.

Reuters Asia shared a brief video featuring the child model, Noella McMaher, who opened and closed for the couture fashion brand Renacio over the weekend.

“What is normal?” the ten-year old says in the video. “What is normal? It’s 2022. No one knows what normal is at this point.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Noella McMaher, a ten-year-old transgender model and activist, opened and closed Renacio's #NYFW show https://t.co/57rkep2WPW pic.twitter.com/fcb4rte7zI — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) September 14, 2022

The transgender child, who is a biological male but believes he is a girl, also walked for the Trans Clothing Company in New York Fashion Week in February. He currently holds the title as the youngest transgender model to walk in both shows, according to Reuters.

“It’s cool to have that title,” he said, according to Reuters, contending that it “shows that I actually am like showing other — showing other people and kids that being transgender isn’t bad.”

What is more, the boy’s parents strongly support their confused son’s dreams of being a transgender activist. According to the report, the boy came out as transgender when he was just two years old.

According to Reuters, Dee McMaher said:

The fact that she has this want to be an activist and be visible for other trans kids, we know is just so important in a world that especially right now in our current political climate, that has so many things that are working against her — kids like her.

The exposure and praise of Noella McMaher follows the radical left’s attempts to continue to force woke gender ideology on children through a variety of means — from pushing gender ideology in classrooms to exposing children to drag brunches and drag story hours.

President Biden is among those who adamantly opposes any efforts to truly assist confused children, instructing parents to affirm their child’s gender, whatever they chose it to be.

“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s [claimed transgender] identity [is] one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” Biden stated in April as part of the White House’s “Transgender Day of Visibility” event.

A February Gallup poll found that just 0.7 percent of U.S. adults identify as transgender, despite the left’s massive campaign to normalize gender dysphoria among children.