A non-partisan ethics watchdog organization demanded an investigation into Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the open U.S. Senate seat, for allegedly failing to properly disclose all of his assets, which he is legally required to do.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics on Tuesday to request an investigation into Fetterman as he allegedly failed to disclose numerous assets on his personal financial disclosure in violation of federal law and Senate rules.

As FACT’s complaint noted, federal law and Senate ethics rules require lawmakers and candidates for office to disclose a “full and complete” statement of their assets, debts, and income, as well as any financial positions held to the public in an “accurate and timely” manner so citizens can determine if lawmakers and candidates have any conflicts of interest — which is an “integral part of an ethical and transparent government.”

Regarding assets, lawmakers and candidates must “report the complete identity and category of value of any interest in property … with a fair market value exceeding $1,000 as of the close of the reporting period.” The disclosure instructions specifically state that an “asset” includes “real estate.”

FACT noted that he currently owns eight real estate properties, according to county records:

505 Stokes Ave, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $41,500

1233 Braddock Ave, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $22,100

Parcel 302-K-192, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $14,100

1223 Braddock Ave, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $10,500

1227 Braddock Ave, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $9,600

Parcel 302-K-188, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $9,300

Parcel 302-K-199, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $1,000, purchased for $1,100 on August 8, 2014

Parcel 302-K-193, Braddock, Pennsylvania, with an assessed value of $700

Fetterman filed a personal financial disclosure on July 29 and did not report the real estate that he owns.

In the ethics complaint, FACT acknowledged:

While the precise fair market value of the properties are unknown, it is likely they are all above $1,000 because the assessed value of properties are generally less than their fair market value. In fact, seven of the eight properties have an assessed value of $1,000 or greater and the eighth property would also likely have a fair market value more than $1,000. Thus, all of these properties should have been disclosed on Fetterman’s personal financial disclosure. This is a clear violation of federal law and Senate ethics rules. Candidates are well aware of their duty to comply with the law and have an affirmative duty to do so. Moreover, when a Senate candidate fails to comply with the disclosure laws it is instructive of whether they will comply with the law if elected—and it is especially concerning when they don’t.

Regarding the complaint, FACT’s executive director Kendra Arnold said, “It appears all of these properties should have been disclosed on Mr. Fetterman’s personal financial disclosure.”

“Candidates are well aware of their obligation to comply with the law and have an affirmative duty to do so,” Arnold added. “When a Senate candidate fails to comply with the disclosure laws, it is indicative as to whether they will comply with the law if elected—and it is especially concerning when they don’t.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss and Truth Social @JacobBliss.