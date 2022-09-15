Following Vice President Kamala Harris’s claims that the US-Mexico border is “secure,” Utah Rep. Burgess Owens slammed President Joe Biden and “Border Czar” Kamala Harris for the “unprecedented” humanitarian crisis every American is “paying the price” for due to the administration’s open border policies.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) warned of the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings as well as the proliferation of deadly fentanyl across the country.

“There have been over 1.7 million illegal border crossings since October 2021 — the most the agency has recorded for any fiscal year since 1960,” he said, adding that fentanyl is “nearly 50 times as potent as heroin and the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45,” and is now “free flowing into communities nationwide.”

Owens explained that since day one of the Biden-Harris administration, “There has been a dereliction of duty by President Biden and Border Czar Harris.”

“This administration’s open border policies have created an unprecedented humanitarian and national security crisis that has every American paying the price,” he added. “November can’t come soon enough.”

The statement follows Vice President Kamala Harris’s claims Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure,” though our immigration system is broken.

"You're confident this border is secure?" KAMALA HARRIS: "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation." pic.twitter.com/D2GDj4JUgH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

Last month, the White House claimed the president was successful in securing the border, despite record numbers of drug overdoses during his presidency and migrants crossing into the United States.

“The fact that we are securing the border, the fact that we are securing record levels of funding from DHS so they can stop illicit drugs from entering into the country … this is what’s happening under this administration,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

But under President Biden’s leadership, both the number of migrants and illegal drugs are increasing and continue flowing through the border.

In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a record number in the United States, up 15 percent from the previous year.

Under Biden’s presidency, 4.9 million migrants have crossed the border since he took office.

Recently, Owens announced he was launching a PAC supporting conservative minority candidates nationwide running for Congress in a bid to “break” the Democrat party and its “radical agenda.”

The new political committee, known as the “Just Win Baby” PAC, seeks to defeat Democrats and “continue the fight” in 2022.