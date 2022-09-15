Gavin Newsom Puts up Abortion Tourism Billboards in 7 States

Gavin Newsom
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Thursday that his reelection campaign had paid for billboards in seven other states promoting abortion tourism to the Golden State in protest at those states’ conservative policies restricting abortion.

Some of the billboards are adorned with a passage from the New Testament: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31).

Newsom, who has made abortion a main focus of his campaign as he expands his message to a nationwide audience, has begun to market California as a destination for those denied abortions elsewhere. He announced the billboards on Twitter:

Several of those states advertise in California, encouraging businesses and workers to move to friendlier economic climes — with better job opportunities, lower taxes, fewer regulations, and a more business-friendly environment.

The following billboard from Ohio, for example, appeared in west Los Angeles earlier this year:

Ohio billboard (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)

Last year, Newsom vowed to make California a “sanctuary” state for abortion if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue to the states, which it did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Earlier this week, Newsom launched the state’s one-stop abortion shop website, abortion.ca.gov. Newsom’s latest budget will fund some travel from out-of-state for abortion services.

