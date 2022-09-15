Gavin Newsom Puts up Abortion Tourism Billboards in 7 States

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Thursday that his reelection campaign had paid for billboards in seven other states promoting abortion tourism to the Golden State in protest at those states’ conservative policies restricting abortion.

Some of the billboards are adorned with a passage from the New Testament: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31).

Newsom, who has made abortion a main focus of his campaign as he expands his message to a nationwide audience, has begun to market California as a destination for those denied abortions elsewhere. He announced the billboards on Twitter:

NEW: Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live.

To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@GregAbbott_TX this will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/mpFdtlAO4o — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@GovHolcomb the people of Indiana will be seeing these as they drive to work today. pic.twitter.com/0uLZSSw3mo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@tatereeves the people of Mississippi deserve to know they have access to the care you are refusing to provide. This will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/8qg7psYT2j — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@GovMikeDeWine Ohio will be seeing these billboards starting today. pic.twitter.com/VuFcVqCKQb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@henrymcmaster the people of South Carolina will be seeing these today. pic.twitter.com/cYPe21RUvl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@govkristinoem this will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/Ene2N27dlP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

@GovStitt this will be going up in your state. pic.twitter.com/snPcTIZaPv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

Several of those states advertise in California, encouraging businesses and workers to move to friendlier economic climes — with better job opportunities, lower taxes, fewer regulations, and a more business-friendly environment.

The following billboard from Ohio, for example, appeared in west Los Angeles earlier this year:

Last year, Newsom vowed to make California a “sanctuary” state for abortion if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue to the states, which it did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Earlier this week, Newsom launched the state’s one-stop abortion shop website, abortion.ca.gov. Newsom’s latest budget will fund some travel from out-of-state for abortion services.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.