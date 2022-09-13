Newsom Launches California Abortion Website, One-stop Shop for Ending Pregnancy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a new abortion website Tuesday, abortion.ca.gov, that will serve as a one-stop shop for those seeking to end their pregnancies, whether they are residents of the state or not, and even if they are illegal aliens.

California just launched a NEW resource for those seeking reproductive care – whether or not you live here. ➡️ https://t.co/kMgRIDUgGv Find information on accessing abortion & reproductive health. Abortion remains legal and protected in CA. We have your back. pic.twitter.com/tZ0kquQcoK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 13, 2022

Newsom has sought to position his state as the alternative to Republican-governed states on social issues, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which had no effect on California’s pro-choice laws but reversed the holding in Roe v. Wade (!973) that abortion is a constitutional right. To that end, Newsom has funded some abortion-related travel expenses, and backed a referendum, Proposition 1, to guarantee abortion up to birth.

In a video message, Newsom boasts that the state’s new website will help “those seeking reproductive care, whether you live here or not.” The website itself links to “www.abortionfinder.org,” a service that helps users find a nearby abortion provider.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.