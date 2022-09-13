Newsom Launches California Abortion Website, One-stop Shop for Ending Pregnancy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom describes the state's new abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, Sep. 13, 2022. (Screenshot / Twitter)
Joel B. Pollak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a new abortion website Tuesday, abortion.ca.gov, that will serve as a one-stop shop for those seeking to end their pregnancies, whether they are residents of the state or not, and even if they are illegal aliens.

Newsom has sought to position his state as the alternative to Republican-governed states on social issues, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which had no effect on California’s pro-choice laws but reversed the holding in Roe v. Wade (!973) that abortion is a constitutional right. To that end, Newsom has funded some abortion-related travel expenses, and backed a referendum, Proposition 1, to guarantee abortion up to birth.

In a video message, Newsom boasts that the state’s new website will help “those seeking reproductive care, whether you live here or not.” The website itself links to “www.abortionfinder.org,” a service that helps users find a nearby abortion provider.

