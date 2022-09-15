Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee, Blake Masters, spent Wednesday on the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma County, where he saw “a couple dozen” border crossers being detained by officials.

Masters took video of the migrants and blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for stating “[t]he border is secure” during her appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Kamala Harris says our border is secure. But @JWLines and I just saw a couple dozen Peruvians Indians and Cubans walk into our country from a cartel stash house a few hundred meters south of the border. Most won’t be deported. Kamala Harris is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Pd82SvBqmK — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 14, 2022

Masters said the migrants, who he was informed are from Cuba and Peru, “all have travel funds” and “crossed through that open area at the end of the wall.”

“They all just camped out at this cartel stash house a few hundred meters south of the border, and they just walk right over,” he explained. “If that looks secure to Kamala, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Earlier this month, Breitbart News Texas obtained a leaked Customs and Border Patrol document showing over 181,000 migrants illegally entered the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border. The document was obtained from an individual within the agency who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Masters shared an image of stacked shipping containers along a gap in the border. He said Gov. Doug Ducey (R) placed them there and commended him for taking action, noting that it has helped dismantle a “cartel staging site” called the “rape tree.”

One official told me that closing this particular gap had the effect of shutting down a known cartel staging site, the “rape tree”, a grove 300m behind these containers, where the coyotes would tie up and molest women and children migrants one last time before they crossed over. https://t.co/eNmaQEtDIu — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 14, 2022

“One official told me that closing this particular gap had the effect of shutting down a known cartel staging site, the ‘rape tree’, a grove 300m behind these containers, where the coyotes would tie up and molest women and children migrants one last time before they crossed over,” Masters wrote in a subsequent post.

Breitbart News Texas’s Brandon Darby and Bob Price reported on rape trees in Texas in 2016. They noted that on the final legs of the journey into the U.S., during a days-long hike past a border patrol checkpoint, “coyotes usually remove an article of clothing from the female they rape and they tie it tightly to a tree—a rape tree.”

Masters shared another video where he picked through a sea of debris and recovered “a voter registration card from India” and other forms of identification discarded by migrants.

Illegal aliens trash their IDs and Mexican green cards to make themselves harder to deport. These people have traveled through many countries and literally established residency in Mexico — but thanks to Mark Kelly and Joe Biden now they get to live in America pic.twitter.com/HVvCG5gro9 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 14, 2022

“Illegal aliens trash their IDs and Mexican green cards to make themselves harder to deport,” Masters wrote in the tweet.

“These people have traveled through many countries and literally established residency in Mexico — but thanks to Mark Kelly and Joe Biden now they get to live in America,” he added.