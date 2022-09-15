Vice President Kamala Harris, appointed border czar by President Joe Biden, snubbed border crossers who arrived at her residence in Washington, DC, from Texas on Thursday.

The border crossers were sent on migrant buses as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) operation, which has sent thousands of people arriving at the United States-Mexico border to sanctuary jurisdictions like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC, in recent months.

As promised, Abbott sent the latest string of migrant buses to Harris’s residence, the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, though they were not greeted by the vice president despite her years of advocating on behalf of border crossers and illegal aliens.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said last week.

Photos captured outside Harris’s residence show the large groups of border crossers carrying their belongings, and some waiting for transportation to other surrounding areas:

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.