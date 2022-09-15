Vice President Kamala Harris, appointed border czar by President Joe Biden, snubbed border crossers who arrived at her residence in Washington, DC, from Texas on Thursday.
The border crossers were sent on migrant buses as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) operation, which has sent thousands of people arriving at the United States-Mexico border to sanctuary jurisdictions like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC, in recent months.
As promised, Abbott sent the latest string of migrant buses to Harris’s residence, the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, though they were not greeted by the vice president despite her years of advocating on behalf of border crossers and illegal aliens.
“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said last week.
Photos captured outside Harris’s residence show the large groups of border crossers carrying their belongings, and some waiting for transportation to other surrounding areas:
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America talk to an aid volunteer near U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence after being dropped off, September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A volunteer assists migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, as they wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, stand outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America are transported to an aid center near U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence after being dropped off, September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America are transported to an aid center near U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence after being dropped off, September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, stand outside the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Migrants from Central and South America load into vans near the residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on September 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.