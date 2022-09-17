Alleged Intruder Dead at the Scene After Pointing Gun at Homeowner

An alleged intruder in Burke County, North Carolina, was shot and killed Friday morning after pointing a gun at the homeowner.

CBS17 reports that the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m.

The alleged intruder, Howard Gene Cook, reportedly pointed a gun at the homeowner, and the homeowner responded by shooting Cook dead.

FOX 46 notes that criminal investigators indicated that “Cook had entered the house and had taken a firearm from inside the home. Cook pointed the firearm at the homeowner and the homeowner fired and struck Cook.”

Breitbart News pointed out that an alleged intruder was also shot and killed Friday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Kenosha Police Department indicated the alleged intruder entered the home and “attacked the homeowner,” at which time the homeowner shot him dead.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.