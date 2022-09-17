Joe Biden Plans Campaign Rally in Florida During Political Fight with Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden will campaign in Florida later this month as he continues criticizing Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R), who is running for reelection.

The White House confirmed that Biden will attend a rally for the Democrat National Committee in Orlando, Florida, on September 27.

DeSantis angered the White House when he transported migrants who had crossed the Southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, a paradise for Democrat elites.

“Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said during a reception for Democrat Hispanics on Thursday. “What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless.”

DeSantis responded that he was “perplexed” by reports that Biden’s cabinet was “scrambling” to address the recent actions by Republican governors to send migrants to Democrat-run cities.

“He didn’t scramble to get his cabinet together when we had millions of people illegally pouring across the Southern border,” he said, accusing the president of only paying attention to the issue when it affected wealthy Democrat elites.

The White House said Friday that the rally was “already on the books” before the most recent political clash between Biden and DeSantis, and part of his midterm campaign schedule.

“He’s going to have those conversations directly with the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday. “And as you know, Joe Biden likes to talk directly to the American people and have that conversation face to face.”

Biden has not been to Florida since he teamed up with DeSantis to respond to the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida in 2021.

During that event, both leaders sat shoulder to shoulder to signal their support for the community and thanked each other for their efforts.

But Biden has singled out DeSantis for criticism on multiple occasions.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Biden frequently criticized DeSantis for blocking mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for businesses and employees.

Biden also criticized DeSantis for his response to Disney after the children’s entertainment company attacked him for signing a parental rights bill.

“It’s mean. It’s ugly,” Biden said in April, complaining that the “far right” had taken control of the Republican Party. “Look at what’s happening now in Florida. They’re going after Mickey Mouse. … Don’t say gay? I mean seriously, think about it.”