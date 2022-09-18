Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said during this weekend’s appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that the Republicans are outspending the Democrats offensively this cycle, which has “never happened before.”

Emmer said that with the money already announced and spent, “the Republicans are outspending the Democrats in the House.”

“Here’s the key 100% of the Republican money, 80 percent of it is on offense, 20 percent of it is on defense. On the other side, [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has money 80 percent is on defense, and 20 percent on offense in the same seats were defending that,” he explained.

The Republican campaign chief also noted that the Democrats recently put down millions of dollars to help save vulnerable incumbent Democrats who are in seats that President Joe Biden won by double digits in 2020. “That should tell you what they’re really thinking,” he said.

“Remember two years ago, right now, they were telling us we were going to lose a minimum of 15 seats in the House; some predicted more than that,” Emmer conveyed. “We not only held every Republican incumbent for the first time since 1994, but we picked up 15 seats.

Listen:

With less than two months until Election Day and early voting starting earlier, Emmer detailed how the Republicans are seeking to take back the House.

“Right now, we’re 52 days out, we’re targeting 74 Democrats seats, and we are on offense; the same can’t be said for our counterparts. The [Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee] launched an ad buy within the past couple of weeks where they literally were spending millions of dollars, protecting Democrats and seats that Biden won by double digits. Money talks that the money paints a pessimistic picture for Democrats in November. Meanwhile, we just announced 28 million in additional spending, 75 percent of which is an offensive district, and you ask why are we confident? Well, it’s not just those numbers. It is the fact that you win with good candidates, great candidates, a message, and money. And look, we got the best candidates we’ve ever had running as Republicans for the House ever. We’re in the strongest financial position we’ve ever been in. And we have the messages.”

Regarding what the Republicans are doing on messaging, Emmer said that everything has come down to security, explicitly saying economic security and physical security, claiming the “Democrats have failed on both.”

Emmer added that “A vote for a Republican is a vote to get the cost of living back under control and restore American energy independence” and would be “for safety and security in our communities, in our states, in our country, and around the world,” for a “secure border,” and “putting parents back in charge of the decisions they believe are most important when it comes to their children and their own personal lives.”

“At the end of the day, I’ll put it in terms like this. You don’t know what the jury — the voters — are going to decide [in] November,” Emmer explained about his thoughts on the outcome of November. “I do know that they’re going to return the majority to Republicans, but how broad and how deep that is, we’ll leave that for them to tell us.”

