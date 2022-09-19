Former President Donald Trump said Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “is a disgrace” for enabling Democrat spending, which has fueled soaring inflation for the American worker.

“What a disgrace,” Trump said about the spending binge. “They got four trillion dollars and most of it is just wasted money. Throw it right out the window. It’s going to kill us with inflation.”

“McConnell should have used the debt ceiling [to stop it],” Trump continued. “I could have stopped that thing in one hour.”

“But they [Democrats] will come back and use the debt ceiling [tactic] on us,” Trump said. “Mitch McConnell is a disgrace. … He’s a Disgrace. He could have stopped all of it.”

In 2022, Democrats and establishment Republicans voted for the $1.5 trillion omnibus package, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and the coronavirus corporate bailout. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index released last week.

“We’re your typical middle-income average American family,” mother and wife Briana Howard told the New York Post. “We’re more mindful at the grocery store … It’s like, ‘What do we have a coupon for?’ I mindlessly picked up a pack of $10 grapes, that’s not something I can continue to do.”

President Joe Biden told Scott Pelley on Sunday’s CBS’s “60 Minutes” that inflation has gone up “hardly at all.”

“Mr. President, as you know, last Tuesday the annual inflation rate came in at 8.3%. The stock market nosedived. People are shocked by their grocery bills. What can you do better and faster?” Pelley asked Biden.

“Well, first of all, let’s put this in perspective,” Biden responded. “[The] Inflation rate month to month was just– just an inch, hardly at all….”

Pelley interrupted, “You’re not arguing that 8.3% is good news?”

“No, I’m not saying it is good news,” Biden said. “But it was 8.2%, or 8.2% before. You’re making it sound like all of a sudden, ‘My God, it went to 8.2%.’”

“It’s the highest inflation rate, Mr. President, in 40 years,” Pelley stated.

“I got that. But guess what we are. We’re in a position where, for the last several months, it hasn’t spiked. It has just barely … it’s been basically even,” Biden claimed.

As the midterm election approaches, polling shows President Joe Biden’s sinking economy is the top issue for Americans. A recent Ipsos poll revealed inflation (30 percent), immigration (8 percent), and crime (8 percent) were the top three issues.

An NBC News poll revealed Monday that 63 percent of voters believe their income is falling behind the cost of living. Another 58 percent disapproved of Biden’s economy.

