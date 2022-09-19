Nearly 60 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 60 people were shot, nine of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News notes that 45 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that by Monday morning, the number of shooting victims had risen to 58, with four additional shooting fatalities.

CBS News explains that there was a heightened surge of violence late Sunday afternoon. “Five men were injured and two killed during two separate shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart.”

Three men were shot and injured “on 97th and Escanaba in South Deering” at about 4:25 p.m.

Five minutes later, “four men were shot on a front porch near 61st and Evans by someone in a blue Chevrolet Impala.” Two of the four died, and two were hospitalized.

ABC 7 points out that a three-year-old girl was among the weekend’s wounded. She was in the backseat of a vehicle in the “4200 block of West Cermak Road” around 11:00 p.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

The rear glass of the vehicle shattered and the girl received lacerations on her head.

A ten-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night between 8:30 and 8:40 p.m. as he walked with his father “in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside.” The boy was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The Sun-Times Chicago homicide database shows that 493 people were killed in the city January 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022.

