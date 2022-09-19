Super PAC Doubles Ad Buy Against Mark Kelly over ‘Corrupt Bargain with Extremists’

A conservative super PAC that accuses Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of making a “corrupt bargain” with left-wing extremists has doubled its local ad buy against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona this week.

Breitbart News reported last month that the Frontiers of Freedom Action (FFA) super PAC had placed ads in upstate New York markets attacking the “corrupt bargain” that Schumer had allegedly made to avoid a primary challenge from the left, including charismatic democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The ads also urged voters to insist that media outlets probe the “bargain” instead of ignoring it. Earlier this month, the FFA ads began appearing in Arizona as well.

The adds make the case that Kelly has also made a “corrupt bargain” with the left: far from being a moderate like fellow Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, he has followed in lockstep with party leaders since taking office in 2021.

According to a statement by FFA president George Landrith, the new ad buy includes both morning and evening news shows in Arizona, and began on Sunday morning. It will run throughout the week. The ads include not only the original two-minute spot (see below), but also a one-minute “chaser” that follows the first ad and summarizes the case it makes against Kelly.

There is also a three-minute web version of the ads above:

The ads also accuse Kelly of being a “Biden enabler” as the 50th vote in the Senate, who could have — as Sinema did — block Biden’s most radical policies and spending proposals.

Kelly faces a challenge from venture capitalist Blake Masters, who is running neck-and-neck with him in the latest polls.

