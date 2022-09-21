Josh Hawley Calls for DHS Chief Mayorkas to Resign Over Record Breaking Illegal Immigration

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is calling on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign as President Joe Biden’s administration set a new record for illegal immigration to the United States.

As Breitbart News reported this week, roughly two million border crossers and illegal aliens have been apprehended by Border Patrol since October 2021 — a record for illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border with a month to go before Fiscal Year 2022 ends.

That figure does not include the likely hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who have successfully crossed the southern border, undetected by Border Patrol, every month over the last year and a half. A recent analysis found that about five million border crossers and illegal aliens, in total, have arrived at the border since Biden took office.

Hawley, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a letter on Wednesday that calls for Mayorkas to resign with the news of record-breaking illegal immigration:

I write with alarm over record-setting levels of illegal immigration into our country. According to your own department’s statistics, Customs & Border Protection agents have now encountered over 2 million illegal immigrants crossing our southern border this fiscal year. This is substantially higher than last year’s record 1.7 million encounters, and the year is still not even over. This number represents more than a four-fold increase in illegal immigration compared to FY 2020. And these are only the official statistics, which fail to capture the many got-aways who evaded detection. After two years on the job, you have demonstrated that you have no intention of enforcing our immigration laws. [Emphasis added] Your total abdication of responsibility to secure the border has consequences. It has resulted in a record 78 individuals on a terror watchlist entering our country this year alone. And those are only the ones we know about. [Emphasis added] … Sadly, I think you do. This was the predictable result of your open border policies. Your intentional disregard for our country’s immigration laws makes you unfit to remain in office. You should resign. [Emphasis added]

The record-breaking illegal immigration this fiscal year also comes as Biden has hugely expanded his catch and release operation to free over a million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities from February 2021 to May 2022.

A DHS Inspector General (IG) report this week reveals that the Biden administration is releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities without issuing them tracking numbers known as “A-numbers.” The DHS IG report states:

We found that Border Patrol did not issue A-numbers for 107 of 384 migrants, most of whom were paroled into the country or issued Notices to Report. Agents did not always assign A-numbers because they were trying to expedite processing and move migrants out of Border Patrol facilities that were over capacity,” the DHS IG report states: Additionally, Border Patrol did not always maintain migrants’ alien files. Border Patrol and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services could not provide 80 of the requested 384 migrant files because they were either lost, disposed of, or in transit. Border Patrol disposed of the files because they did not have A-numbers and were unaware of record retention requirements. [Emphasis added]

The Biden administration has yet to divulge the number of border crossers and illegal aliens DHS has released into American communities from June to August 2022.

