President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released nearly 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States from February 2021 to August 2022, new analysis reveals.

The analysis, conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies’ Andrew Arthur, reviewed the latest Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency data that shows almost 2.2 million border crossers and illegal aliens have entered American communities since Biden took office — including nearly 1.35 million who were directly released into the U.S. interior by Biden’s DHS.

“If wealthy cities like D.C., New York, and Chicago are struggling to deal with the 11,000 released migrants border governors have sent them in recent weeks, imagine what will happen when the rest of us get our fair share,” Arthur writes.

The roughly 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens released into American communities by the Biden administration, which includes Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), exceeds the resident populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Montana.

The number of releases is also twice the population of Boston, Massachusetts, nearly three times that of Atlanta, Georgia, and about 20 times the population of Portland, Maine.

Biden’s Catch and Release network ensures that border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border are briefly detained before being released into the U.S. interior by way of buses and domestic commercial flights and can quickly secure work permits to take American jobs.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, sources at DHS have said that they are currently acting as a “full-service travel agency” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

“We’re aiding and abetting illegal entry to the United States,” the source said. “We’re using government cars to transport people to American towns. It’s working like an Uber service.”

Arthur’s analysis comes as Biden’s DHS has refused since June to reveal the number of border crossers and illegal aliens the agency has released into the U.S. interior. The last total, from May, showed over a million releases since February 2021 — suggesting that DHS has released about 350,000 in the last three months.

