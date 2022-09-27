At least two gunman opened fire on football players following a scrimmage between Roxborough High School and Northeast High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m., when a green Ford Explorer pulled up and at least two gunman opened fire on football players who were talking off the field, CBS News reported.

One player, a 14-year-old, was killed, and four others were injured.

On September 27, 2022, Breitbart News reported there were 750 shootings in Philadelphia during the summer of 2022 alone.

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted “nearly eight people on average were shot every day” in Democrat-run Philadelphia between Memorial Day 2022 and Labor Day 2022.

On Monday a 19-year-old was shot 21 times and killed in Philadelphia.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley tweeted:

In mid-summer 2022, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) suggested only the police should be allowed to carry guns.

FOX News reported that Kenney spoke to reporters after two Philadelphia police officers were wounded by gunshots on July 4.

McKinney reflected on July 4, saying, “It was a chilled back day, beautiful weather. But we live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.”

He noted, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

McKinney added, “That’s the way it should be here.”

