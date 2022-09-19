Report: Nearly 8 People Shot Every Day in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

A report by the Philadelphia Inquirer indicated “nearly eight people on average were shot every day” in Democrat-run Philadelphia between Memorial Day 2022 and Labor Day 2022.

The Inquirer notes, “Last year, more than 560 people were killed in homicides — the overwhelming majority by guns — and another 1,800 were wounded by bullets. It was the city’s most violent year ever. This year’s pace has been worse.”

On January 2, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Democrat-run Philadelphia set an annual homicide record with 562 homicides in 2021.

NBC contrasted 2021 with previous years and showed there were 499 homicides in Philadelphia in 2020 and just over 350 in 2019.

But the Inquirer pointed out there were “a record 791 shootings from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day [2022],” those few months surpassing last year’s total.

Midway through the summer Breitbart News observed Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) suggestion that only the police should have guns.

FOX News reported that Kenney spoke to reporters after two Philadelphia police officers were wounded by gunshots on July 4.

Kenney reflected on July 4, saying, “It was a chilled back day, beautiful weather. But we live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.”

He noted, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

Kenney added, “That’s the way it should be here.”

