Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Democrat-run Philadelphia witnessed 750 shootings during the summer of 2022 alone.

The Daily Mail refers to the deadly season of gun violence as the “summer of mayhem,” noting that gun violence is so prevalent in the city that a video has emerged of an individual casually pointing a gun at the head of a man waiting for the subway.

#Philadelphia WARNING: Potentially disturbing to some viewers This video posted to Instagram and Reddit shows a gunman pointing his gun to the head of a man waiting on the subway. pic.twitter.com/GzZsDcptAD — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) September 26, 2022

Ironically, a 19-year-old man was shot 21 times and killed in Philadelphia on the same day the Daily Mail reported on Philadelphia’s gun violence.

FOX29’s Steve Keeley tweeted:

Breaking: Philadelphia teenager shot 21 times and killed. @PhillyPolice say 19 yr old killed on 13th Street, two blocks north of Spring Garden Street. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/LRBOAKSxqQ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 26, 2022

Days before, on Thursday, September 22, Temple graduate Everett Beauregard was shot and killed while walking home from the train station.

Beauregard’s death was caught on surveillance camera. 6 ABC noted that Beauregard’s attacker “was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and light-colored face mask, is considered armed and dangerous.”

On September 19 Breitbart News pointed to a Philadelphia Inquirer report showing “nearly eight people on average were shot every day” in Democrat-run Philadelphia between Memorial Day 2022 and Labor Day 2022.

