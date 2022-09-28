The Colorado race for U.S. Senate comes down to six points in the final stretch of the race, with Democrat incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet under 50 percent in the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

The poll, conducted from September 20 to 24, showed that Bennet has under 50 percent of the vote with only 48.6 percent. Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee, running against Bennet, garnered 42.6 percent of the vote.

Another 3.6 percent said they would vote for Brian Peotter, and 5.2 percent chose “other” or “undecided.”

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between September 20 to 24, with 1,078 likely 2022 general election voters. The poll also saw a margin of error of 2.9 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent.

During the campaign season, Republicans have been hammering Bennet — a once failed presidential candidate who votes with President Joe Biden over 98 percent of the time — for having no significant legislative accomplishments or areas of expertise in the Senate.

At the same time, O’Dea marked himself as a self-made entrepreneur whose successful construction company will manage the Colorado River Headwaters Connectivity Project.

As Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported this week, “A cadre of outside Democrat groups have locked in millions of dollars in ad reservations in the final month-plus of the elections,” with one of the states being Colorado to help Bennet.

Boyle noted that Giffords PAC and 53 Peaks, two pro-Democrat groups, have “reserved north of $3 million worth of television ad time in Colorado” in order to boose Bennet in an attempt to hold off O’Dea.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.