Gun Control Fail: At Least 16 Shot Tuesday into Wednesday in NYC

At least 16 people were shot Tuesday into Wednesday in Democrat-run New York City despite the passage of new gun controls, which include the establishment of gun-free zones through the city.

The New York Post reports that the shootings occurred during a 16-hour time frame which ended at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when the sixteenth victim was shot and wounded.

That sixteenth victim was a 42-year-old man who was standing “on Tiebout Avenue near East 182nd Street in Fordham Heights…when he was slashed in the face and shot in the back by two gunmen who took off on a dark-colored scooter.”

Other Wednesday morning shootings occurred at 2:20 a.m., 6 a.m., and 6:45 a.m.

ABC 7 points out that four men, ages 24 to 28, were wounded in Harlem during a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, which occurred “just hours after four were shot in Queens.”

The Post notes that “gunfire broke out in every borough” during the 16-hour time-frame.

The gun violence Tuesday into Wednesday comes approximately a month after Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced the establishment of new gun-free zones around the city, noting all the places in which law-abiding citizens would not be allowed to carry a firearm for self-defense.

On September 1 Breitbart News reported Hochul claiming good guys with guns do not stop armed bad guys.

Breitbart News covered a press conference 0n August 24 in which Hochul presented a list of many of the new gun controls Democrats were implementing in New York. She noted, “The threat of making mass harm is now a crime,” and pointed out that state law now “bans the sale of AR-15s to those under 21,” adding, “I don’t think you should be able to purchase them at all, but we have court cases that say otherwise.”

She also highlighted the state’s post-Buffalo ban on the sale of body armor, noting that law-abiding, non-law-enforcement citizens could no longer purchase it because the May 12 Buffalo attacker wore some type of body armor.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York number three in the country for gun control. But at least 16 people were shot in New York City Tuesday into Wednesday.

