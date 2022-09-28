A shooting outside Bay Area Technology School left multiple people wounded Wednesday in gun-controlled California.

The number of injured victims is being reported as between three and five, according to KION 46.

CBS News reports that the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. They note that the Bay Area Technology School facilities are shared with Rudsdale Newcomer.

The website for Rudsdale Newcomer says its “students there are recently-arrived immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.”

UPDATE – 3 patients taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, 2 taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. @KPIXtv — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) September 28, 2022

CBS News observed that police think “multiple shooters were possibly involved.” However, police do not think the shooters remained at the school following the incident.

On June 5 Breitbart News reported that California was the number one state for gun control, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, and the number one state for “active shooter incidents,” according to the FBI.

