Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake continue to gain momentum in Arizona’s U.S. Senate and governor’s races, according to a poll.

The Fox News poll published Friday shows that 40 percent of registered voters are supporting Masters, who is endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump, while 46 percent are backing Kelly. Of the remaining respondents, 15 percent say they will either support another candidate, are undecided, or will not vote. The Democrat’s lead has dwindled compared to Fox News’s poll from August that had Kelly at 50 percent and Masters at 42 percent.

Arizona Senate:

Mark Kelly (D-inc) 46% (+6)

Blake Masters (R) 40%

Arizona Governor:

Katie Hobbs (D) 44% (+1)

Kari Lake (R) 43% .@foxnewspoll, 1,008 RV, 9/22-26https://t.co/ilmonj0qub — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 30, 2022

Still, this poll shows a wider margin between the candidates than has been published in other recent polls. On September 18, numbers from the Trafalgar Group showed Masters just one point behind Kelly. It followed an Emerson College Polling poll from earlier the month that gave Kelly a slim two-point advantage.

On Friday, Breitbart reported on Kelly’s frequent plane rentals from a company that has received lucrative contacts from the Department of Defense.

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and the author of numerous best-sellers, including Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, spoke to Kelly’s ties in a statement to Breitbart News.

“It’s incumbent on our elected officials to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. In this case, Senator Kelly has failed the test,” wrote Schweizer, a Breitbart News senior contributor.

This current poll also shows Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs with a razor-thin lead over Lake, though Trafalgar and Emerson have the Trump-endorsed Republican out in front. Of registered voters, 44 percent say they support Hobbs versus 43 percent who plan to vote for Lake. Another 13 percent of respondents say they are either undecided, will not vote, or are backing another candidate.

In reference to last month’s poll from Fox News, which had Hobbs, who refuses to debate, at 47 percent and Lake at 43 percent, the Republican has closed the gap by two percentage points.

Respondents were also asked which issue “will be the MOST important to [their] vote for Senate?”

Border security and inflation each drew 20 percent of the response, making them the top two issues, which bodes well for Lake and Masters. Rounding out the top four issues were abortion and election integrity and voting rights, both of which drew 16 percent of the response.

The poll, which sampled 1008 registered voters between September 22-26, was conducted “under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R).” The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.