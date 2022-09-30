More Images Show the Devastating Impacts of Hurricane Ian

More images are surfacing across social media showing the devastating impact Hurricane Ian had on Florida as it smashed into the west coast of the state as a powerful Category 4 storm this week.

The state is reeling from the storm, which put Lee and Charlotte counties “off the grid,” according to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Because of that, they will likely require a rebuilding of infrastructure.

“Sarasota has a quarter of a million without power. Hillsborough 222,000. Pinellas 150,000. Manatee 129,000. The Charlotte and Lee reconnects are really going to likely have to be rebuilding of that infrastructure,” DeSantis said during a Thursday morning press conference.

“But that’s going to be more than just connecting a power line back to a pole,” he continued. “The other counties likely are not going to require the extent of the structural rebuild, but of course that’s going to be assessed as the day goes on.”

Roughly 2 million remained without power on Friday, as tens of thousands of linemen work to restore power and emergency crews assess the widespread damage across the state.

Powerful images continue to surface across social media, showing what is left of buildings, bridges, and battered beaches. Some of the most devastating images are coming from Fort Myers Beach:

Houses Floating Away, Shark Washed Inland — Hurricane Ian's Devastation pic.twitter.com/U7UMSIro76 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 30, 2022

I was able to join @USCG on an aerial assessment mission over SW #Florida Grateful for all they do for our state and country pic.twitter.com/B1o7bGfzNR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2022

Historic devastation in S.W. Florida, especially portion of coastal Lee County pic.twitter.com/4yfshFeM4Q — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2022

Fort Myers Beach is gone. Hurricane #Ian’s storm surge caused catastrophic damage. Getting flashbacks to Katrina along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. 😢💔 #flwx pic.twitter.com/xpjYhAIbxf — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, cut a path of destruction and left behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage https://t.co/eOdxoVHbS2 pic.twitter.com/WSpgXok9ts — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2022

I got an aerial tour of Fort Myers beach. Most of it will need to be completely rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/9WgZJdXnfm — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 29, 2022

Before and after of the Fort Myers Beach Pier pic.twitter.com/rT6zWXjQR4 — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) September 29, 2022

Some of the more spectacular gas-station-canopy destruction I've seen. The pumps underneath were crushed almost to dust. In Port Charlotte. #Hurricane #IAN pic.twitter.com/nh4oupQAot — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 29, 2022

This part of Fort Myers endured an estimated 5 ft. of storm surge during #Ian. Here’s what one resident found when she returned home. pic.twitter.com/qkv1UTjvw4 — Pattrn (@pattrn) September 30, 2022

An 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Ian, which strengthened back into a hurricane after being downgraded to a Tropical Storm, barreling toward the South Carolina coast with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.