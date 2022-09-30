Poll: Iowa Republican Zach Nunn Leads Democrat Cindy Axne

Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn leads Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), according to a recent poll for Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

The poll from Moore Information Group released on Friday on behalf of the NRCC showed that Nunn leads Axne in the swing district by two points.

Forty-six percent said they would vote for Nunn, while 44 percent said Axne, which is inside the poll’s five percent margin. Ten percent said they were undecided.

Nunn also led by eight points between the independents, 46 percent to 38 percent.

The generic congressional ballot in the district also showed that the likely general election voters preferred the GOP candidate with 44 percent, compared to the 41 percent who said they would vote for the generic Democrat.

Additionally, President Joe Biden’s job approval in the district is underwater, which could cause a problem for Axne, who has supported the president 100 percent of the time. His approval rating was at 43 percent, with a 56 percent disapproval.

Among non-partisans, Biden’s approval rating is even worse at only 38 percent and a 59 percent disapproval. This includes 49 percent who “strongly” disapproved of the president.

The polling memo said the “bottom line” of the poll showed that “Axne’s barrage of negative attacks on Zach Nunn are not working. Nunn has moved into the lead, and the political environment here spells good news for him and bad news for Axne.”

The poll was conducted from September 21 to 25, with a total of 400 interviews with likely 2022 general election voters in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. The polling saw a five percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

“It’s not surprising that Zach Nunn is leading Cindy Axne,” said Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesman, “Axne skipped a major vote to vacation in France, broke a law meant to stop members of Congress from insider trading more than 40 times, and has backed the Biden-Pelosi agenda 100% of the time.”

One thing Berg was referring to was Axne giving a false official statement to the Clerk of the House saying that she needed to vote by proxy due to the “ongoing public health emergency” while she was actually on a “planned” vacation in France. Axne, who eventually admitted she was on vacation, received an ethics complaint for the false statement.

