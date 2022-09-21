Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only congressional Democrat up for a tough reelection battle, claimed she was “unable to physically attend” voting in the House on “historic” legislation when she was reportedly vacationing in Europe.

Axne signed a letter delivered to the Clerk of the House on August 12 stating that she was “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.” The August 12 letter to the Clerk also granted the authority to cast her vote by proxy to her Democrat ally, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA).

Later the same day, Axne and 157 other lawmakers voted by proxy, and the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction” Act passed by a 13 vote margin–220 to 207.

Following the passage of that piece of legislation, Axne’s official Twitter account, operated at taxpayer expense, read, “PASSED! I just voted YES on the #InflationReductionAct — a historic bill to lower health care costs, cut prescription drug prices, lower the cost of energy, and much more.”

PASSED! I just voted YES on the #InflationReductionAct — a historic bill to lower health care costs, cut prescription drug prices, lower the cost of energy, and much more. My full statement:https://t.co/XgHMzWFG5l — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 12, 2022

However, Fox News reported that pictures show the congresswoman was allegedly vacationing in Europe around the same time she proxy voted. Iowa’s lone Democrat congresswoman, who is up for reelection this year, appeared in pictures on Instagram on her son’s account.

The pictures were shared on Instagram on August 11, captioned “France Pt. 1.” They showed Axne standing alongside her husband and son, according to the media outlet, noting that the picture was “apparently removed … after Fox News Digital inquired about the trip.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, vacationed in Europe as she voted by proxy for Inflation Reduction Act, IRS expansion https://t.co/XbSn5L7jhJ — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 21, 2022

Members are allowed to proxy vote, which means that one member of the House can cast a vote on behalf of an absent member, starting in 2020. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has extended proxy voting multiple times, citing the “public health emergency” due to coronavirus. There has been controversy surrounding the ability to proxy vote. Some insiders believe it is a way for the speaker to allow vulnerable members to campaign, while others call proxy voting unconstitutional.

Even though Axne did not show up to vote on the legislation, the congresswoman repeatedly defended it. At the Iowa state fair in August, the congresswoman hyped the bill, saying the money from the bill would fund various activities, including having more IRS auditors:

We’re investing in the IRS because right now, $160 billion in taxes go unearned into our country’s coffers that would help all of you with our schools, and with our roads, and with our healthcare, and with all of the important things this country needs because we don’t have enough IRS auditors to address the issues that we’re facing.

The part of the Inflation Reduction Act Axne was referring to is $80 billion that will go to the IRS over ten years to help fund more auditors to go after Americans. Fox News noted that it would help create and fill 87,000 IRS positions, which is more than double the agency’s current size.

Axne’s office did not return Breitbart News’s request for comment.

However, Republican Party of Iowa Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer released a statement following the news of Axne’s alleged European vacation.

“What is the point of representing Iowans in Washington if you aren’t going to show up and do your job? This ridiculous behavior by Axne should anger every Iowan, regardless of party,” Upmeyer said. “COVID proxy voting should not be used to allow Congress to traipse around Europe when they should be working for us.”

Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, added, “Cindy Axne voted to raise middle-class Iowans’ taxes while enjoying a luxury French vacation. It doesn’t get more out-of-touch.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.