Rep. Barry Moore joined Breitbart News Saturday to discuss how the upcoming midterm elections are a “two G election” focused on “gas and groceries,” and a referendum on the failed policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Moore to discuss what’s at stake for voters in the November midterms at the start of the interview.

Moore said the election boils down to two things, “gas and groceries.”

“But I think [in] so many ways the American people have kind of seen the failed policies of this administration,” Moore said. “And we’re basically calling it a two G election, gas and groceries. I mean, the Americans are feeling this at the pump. They’re feeling it at the grocery store. And I think there’s a referendum on that and so many other things.”

Moore said the biggest concerns on voters’ minds are border security and the energy crisis.

“Border security has to be an issue, with over two million people we’ve had come across the border,” Moore said. “That’s a record, you know, and I think that starts and then crime that follows that I mean, as you have an open border, it’s flowing with fentanyl and human trafficking.”

Moore also applauded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) move to send illegal immigrants to the liberal paradise of Martha’s Vineyard.

“I think it’s great with [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott, Governor Abbott, and of course, [what] Ron DeSantis in Florida is doing, shipping them to Martha’s Vineyard to bring attention to the plight that these border towns are suffering,” he said.

Boyle asked Moore for answers on what House Republicans would do to reign in Biden’s administration if they regain majority control of Congress after the midterms.

“I mean, Republicans, we’ve always gotten the ball and we played nice, and we’ve not moved it back to midfield. I think the nation is at a point that we’re about to get a safety. We’re so deep in our own territory, we better get it and move it back to midfield,” Moore said.

The Alabama congressman also pointed to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) recent Commitment to America agenda as an example of what Republicans are prepared to do in the next Congress.

Moore also drew attention to the U.S. House’s spending power, mentioning the need to end massive Democrat spending.

“Obviously, we can sense the purse strings, we can say, we’re going to defund some of this stuff that you guys have been crazy about runaway spending, you know, CRT vaccine mandates,” Moore said. “There’s so many things that we can do that we control the purse strings, we cannot take a knee though. However, we’ve got to move ball midfield, I think the American people are looking at us to do that.”

The conversation then switched gears to the Democrats’ latest continuing resolution to fund the government through December, which led Moore to accuse them of hijacking the spending process.

He said:

And what they do with the C.R. is last minute late at night, and they throw a bunch of stuff, and then they pass it. And the thing for us is, to me is also is indicative of what the Dems are trying to do. They don’t want to pass this continuing resolution until January. So when the House, when the Republicans take the majority, well, they want to do is just get it to December 16. And then they want to hijack the process and do a bunch of this green new energy crazy spending stuff that’s really going to hurt the American people going into to the next Congress.

“I said in a speech the other day, I said look if the Democrats drive it off the cliff, we as Republicans have no business riding shotgun, so we have to speak out every chance we get. But we have to get a normal budget process back in place,” Moore continued.

Boyle also mentioned that the House and Senate passed a funding bill with an additional $12.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and noted that, in total, the United States had given the most money to a foreign country since the Vietnam war.

Moore pointed out that the Democrats have no problem spending billions on Ukraine but threw a fit when former President Donald Trump wanted to spend money on our southern border wall.

“So we’re borrowing money from one country to fund and spend in other countries, that we want him to secure our own border as people pour across the U.S. southern border. It just does not make sense,” Moore said.

Moore also gave a shoutout to Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s latest book, Red-Handed, which exposed corruption among the Biden family and other prominent politicians.

“And we think, I think if you read some of the Red-Handed by Peter Schweitzer, some of these books, the money comes back through to friends and relatives of elected officials,” Moore said. “And I think that’s the problem with sending all this money offshore to young democracies.”

Moore also accused Biden of weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI, similar to former President Barack Obama targeting conservatives through the Internal Revenue Service.

“There’s an element of fear among conservatives in this country have, what a weaponized DOJ looks like, and what a weaponized FBI looks like, or what a weaponized IRS looks like,” Moore said. “And we’ve seen this under Obama, when the IRS went after so many conservative organizations, it has been to me, it’s on steroids.”

Boyle discussed Biden’s apparent attempt to locate deceased congresswoman Jackie Walorski and questioned his mental capacity to lead the country.

Moore said Biden’s administration is actually “Barack Obama’s third term,” and said that former Obama administration officials like Susan Rice might be running the show.

“You know, we talked about the – all these liberties and freedoms, the freedom of the press, I told a lot of the media, I said, ‘y’all need to take off your DNC hats and your T shirts and do your job,’” Moore said.

“They need to get to the bottom of what happened in Afghanistan, they need to get to the bottom as Joe Biden is he fit to serve as president United States,” he continued. “They need to get the bottom of so many of these issues that they’re just simply not willing to dig into because he’s their gas. They’re there to support him. They’re in the tank with him.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.