Saskatchewan joined Alberta on Saturday in rejecting enforcement of Justin Trudeau’s “assault weapons” ban.

On September 28, 2022, Breitbart News noted Alberta’s rejection of the ban, pointing to a CBC report that Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro made clear there would be no cooperation in the enforcement of confiscatory policies to “take the property of law-abiding firearm owners.”

On October 1, 2022, the New York Times indicated Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Christine Tell made it known that her government has no intention of having police cooperate with the ban’s enforcement either.

Alberta is seeks to challenge the constitutionality of the law, and the NYT observed that the challenge “comes as Danielle Smith appears poised to succeed Jason Kenney as the leader of the United Conservative Party.” One of Smith’s desires is to put forward an “Alberta sovereignty act,” making Alberta “a nation within a nation.”

Trudeau put the “assault weapons” ban forward in 2020 and Breitbart News reported that it contained numerous bolt-action rifles. (Firearms which the left labels “assault weapons” are typically semiautomatic firearms which accept detachable magazines and have certain cosmetic features, such a collapsible stock and/or a heat shield or threaded barrel.)

The National Post published a list of the 1,500 firearms prohibited by Trudeau’s “assault weapons” ban, and that list includes the Barrett M99, which is a single shot bolt action rifle designed for long range shooting.

His ban also includes the SIG 50, the Bluegrass Armory VIPER XL50 BMG, the Odessa Patriot 50, the Mitchells Mausers M93 Black Arrow Target, and numerous other bolt action firearms.

