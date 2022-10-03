Democrat Mayor Eric Adams: NYC May Put Border Crossers on Cruise Ship

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) says he is “in conversations” with a cruise line to house arriving border crossers and illegal aliens, sent on migrant buses from Texas, on a ship off the coast of the city.

Last month, reports circulated that Adams was considering housing thousands of newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens on a Norwegian cruise line ship as part of a broader effort by the city to deal with a steady flow of migrant buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

On Monday, in a press conference, Adams confirmed that he is in talks to put border crossers and illegal aliens on a cruise ship to get them out of the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system.

“Mr. Mayor, what is the status of the negotiations with the cruise lines, and also what are your concerns with Orchard Beach seeing there has been flooding up there given the recent rain?” a reporter asked, to which Adams responded:

When we get in agreement with anyone dealing with all of these issues around the migrant issues, we’re going to make it formal. We’re in conversations. We are going to continue to look at every opportunity to resolve this humanitarian crisis that human beings have created. We’re not at a place to make any announcements but when we are, we’re going to make sure that we give a formal announcement before we do anything and that’s where the negotiation is at this time. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News most recently reported, New York City — with less than 16,000 border crossers and illegal aliens arriving, a fraction compared of the thousands who arrive in American border communities every few days — has struggled to deal with the influx.

The most recent figures reveal that of the more than 15,500 border crossers and illegal aliens who have entered New York City’s homeless shelter system, more than 11,800, or about 76 percent, remain in shelters.

Last week, reports indicated that Adams and Democrat politicians are asking American taxpayers to hand over about $500 million in federal aid to help house border crossers and illegal aliens being bused from Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.