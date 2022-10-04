A 21-year-old Polk County, Florida, deputy was fatally shot Tuesday morning around 3:00 a.m. while serving what Sheriff Grady Judd described as a “felony meth warrant.”

ABC Action News reported that the deputy was transported to a hospital after being shot, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “(The deputies) entered the trailer successfully, shots were fired and one of our very young deputies — he’s been with us a very short period of time — died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center,” News 6 informed.

Judd explained that a total of four deputies were dispatched to serve the warrant.

He told the press, “There will be a procession, as we move our colleague and our friend and our hero, to the medical examiner’s office, and I would appreciate it if y’all would cover that.”

Judd said the name of the fallen deputy has not yet been released pending notification of family.

