New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is planning to send border crossers and illegal aliens, arriving on migrant buses from Texas, to a relatively secluded island off the Bronx neighborhood.

For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has continued sending border crossers and illegal aliens on buses to sanctuary cities like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Illinois.

The overwhelming majority of the 15,500 border crossers and illegal aliens bused to New York City remain in the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system. As a result, Breitbart News reported last month, Adams said he would begin housing migrants in tent towns in a parking lot in the Bronx.

Another option Adams has considered is housing border crossers and illegal aliens on a cruise ship off the coast of Manhattan.

On Tuesday, Adams revealed that instead of building the tent towns in the Bronx, his office would build the short-term housing facilities in Randall’s Island — a relatively secluded island off the Bronx — to house about 500 border crossers and illegal aliens.

Adams said the tent towns were being moved after the parking lot site in the Bronx flooded over the weekend, though the New York Daily News reports that Randall’s Island has a similar floodplain.

“It’s a higher peak,” Adams said, defending the move. “The parking lot [on Randall’s Island] is a better use for it.”

The move comes as Adams and Democrat officials have pleaded with American taxpayers to foot a $500 million bill to house border crossers and illegal aliens across New York City as rents have skyrocketed for New Yorkers in recent years.

