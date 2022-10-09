House Ethics Committee released a statement on Friday indicating that the committee is investigating New York’s outgoing Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney, with the probe’s details remaining unknown.

The committee announced on Friday that Acting Chairwoman Rep. Susan Wild (PA) and Acting Ranking Member Rep. Michael Guest (MI) have “jointly decided to extend the matter” on Maloney, which was received from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) on June 23.

The details of the probe into Maloney, the current chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, remain unknown at this time.

The committee noted that the referral does not indicate that there has been any violation at this time but that the next “course of action in this matter” would be known by November 21:

The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Monday, November 21, 2022.

As noted by the Hill, the OCE is an independent watchdog that investigates lawmaker behavior and refers cases to the committee. After the committee receives any referral from the OCE, they then have 45 days to review and decide to either release the referral or extend its review.

In the case of Maloney, the committee extended its review.

The committee is barred from accepting any new complaints or referrals within 60 days of an election when a candidate running is subject to review. Maloney no longer enjoys this protection after Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) handily defeated her in their primary battle in August.

Thus, the committee can investigate her since she will be off the November ballot roughly four weeks away.

Wild took over as acting chairwoman for the committee after former Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) resigned from the House last week, and Guest took over for former Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) after she died in a car accident in August.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.