Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash

Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN), who represented Indiana’s Second Congressional District, was among three others who died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in the Hoosier State.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 12:32 PM.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-car crash on SR 19 south of SR 119.

“A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound sports utility vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office noted that all three occupants in the vehicle heading southbound, including Rep. Walorski, Zachery Potts, and Emma Thomson, “died as a result of their injuries.”

The single occupant in the vehicle heading northbound, Edith Schmucker, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff’s office noted added.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the crash.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a statement from the Walorski Office:

Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.