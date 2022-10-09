Poll: Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Tighten

The races for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat and the governorship have heavily tightened as the midterm election looms closer.

Surveying 1,285 registered Wisconsin voters between October 3-7, the CBS News/YouGov poll showed incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading his Democrat challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by just one point — 50 percent to 49 percent.

While Johnson enjoys support among his Republican base and Wisconsin voters concerned about crime as well as economic woes, Barnes has garnered heavy support among Democrats, especially on the issue of abortion.

“Republicans appear to have a turnout advantage,” noted CBS News. “They are four points more likely than Democrats to say they’re definitely voting this year, and Johnson supporters are ten points more likely than Barnes backers to say they’re very enthusiastic about voting.”

President Joe Biden’s poor approval rating has undoubtedly aided Johnson’s turnout support as the midterm election increasingly becomes a referendum on his leadership.

“The abortion issue is helping keep the race close, but Johnson is boosted by a wide lead with voters who prioritize the economy, inflation, and crime, which are all issues that voters rank higher in importance than abortion,” noted CBS.

For the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels now finds himself tied with incumbent Democrat Tony Evers — 50 percent to 50 percent — with one in five voters trusting Michels on the issues that matter most to them: crime, immigration, and the economy.

“On balance, voters are more likely to say Evers will make them less safe rather than more safe from crime; they say the opposite of Republican challenger Michels,” noted CBS News.