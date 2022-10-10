Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is featured in a new ad for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), detailing his support when she was going through the ultimate battle of her life: fighting breast cancer.

“I get asked all the time, ‘Who is Ron DeSantis?'” Casey DeSantis says in the ad.

“He’s the kid who grew up right here in Florida working his tail off, paying his own way through school, and volunteering to serve in the Navy and deploying to Iraq. He’s the man who I fell in love with from the moment we met,” she said.

“And he’s the dad of three very rambunctious, energetic children: Mamie, our two-year-old little comedian; Madison, our beautiful sweet five-year-old; and Mason, our four-year-old athlete,” she said before talking about a very distressing part of her life, which happened recently.

“But if you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t. He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I didn’t have the strength to fight for myself,” she said, adding, “That is who Ron DeSantis is”:

WATCH:

DeSantis first announced his wife’s cancer diagnosis a year ago, in October 2021, but he was optimistic from the beginning, emphasizing the importance of trusting in God.

“I think the one common theme that I’ve taken away is, when you trust in God, when you have the positive attitude, and when you know there’s going to be good days and bad days but you’re not going to be denied getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, that’s when we have the best success stories,” he said at the time.

In March 2022, he announced that his wife was cancer-free:

Excited to share this update about First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis’ health: pic.twitter.com/HsMjWwPHIv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

Casey DeSantis has continued to play a major role in her husband’s campaign. In recent days, she has joined him in assisting with Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts across the state:

It was an honor to be on the ground in southwest Florida thanking our first responders. Proud of their efforts — Proud to be a Floridian. pic.twitter.com/6tE8Gbgd70 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 7, 2022

Excited to announce our partnership with @TervisTumbler to launch a Florida recovery tumbler— all proceeds will go to the Florida Disaster Fund to help Floridians in need. To purchase the “Together We Shine” tumbler online, visit https://t.co/i2P2AwCwlJ. pic.twitter.com/0UuaITCEsr — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 7, 2022

Today we launched our partnership with @TervisTumbler to create a FL recovery tumbler with all proceeds going to the FL Disaster Fund. Even though Tervis employees were impacted by the storm, they were at work making the tumblers to help other folks in need. God Bless you! pic.twitter.com/oQ5qVaPSFZ — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 7, 2022