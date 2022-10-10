Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety is launching a $2.3 million ad campaign highlighting Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s (R) opposition to gun controls that are in vogue in California.

The ads also target attorney general candidate Matt DePerno (R) for his opposition to more gun control.

On October 10, Everytown announced, “Today, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund announced a new $2.3 million paid media campaign in Michigan for the 2022 midterm elections. The effort will focus on mobilizing voters and calling out candidates beholden to the gun lobby — including Tudor Dixon and Matt DePerno — for their opposition to common-sense gun safety laws that makes all of us less safe. The ads will run on TV and across digital platforms in the Detroit media markets.”

Two of the key gun controls supported by Everytown — universal background checks and red flag laws — are opposed by Dixon and DePerno.

Both laws exist in California, the state which Everytown ranks No. 1 for gun control in the country.

Breitbart News noted in June that while Everytown ranked California No. 1 for gun control, the FBI ranked CA No. 1 for “active shooter incidents.”

One of the Everytown ads describes Dixon as “extreme” while another describes her opposition to gun control — including opposition to universal background checks and red flag laws — and claims she “will put Michigan families in danger.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.