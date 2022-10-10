Randi Weingarten Jet-Sets to Ukraine as American Schools Struggle

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten addresses a 'Let's Finish the Job for the People' rally near the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Politicians and activists called on the U.S. Senate to fulfill their commitment to taking up voting rights and pass the For the …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Breccan F. Thies

Teachers’ Union boss Randi Weingarten is taking a trip to Ukraine despite U.S. schools showing their worst academic results in 30 years.

Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities. Heading to the border now to assess the situation,” the American Federation of Teachers president wrote on Twitter. “This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this [Ukraine flag emoji] trip is so important.”

Weingarten pointed out that the children are “learning online” — implying a negative impact on learning — despite the fact that she and others on the far-left fought militantly to keep American children out of school and “learning online” for over two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Weingarten, she was invited to the country “as part of the global labor movement’s commitment to assist the region’s educators in standing up for freedom and democracy while keeping refugee kids learning in perilous times.”

The union boss is joining pediatrician and activist Dr. Irwin Redlener, Karen Redlener, and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum to meet with students and teachers displaced by the war, according to a press release.

Redlener

Dr. Irwin Redlener speaks at the Children’s Health Fund Annual Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Children’s Health Fund)

Weingarten was promptly slammed on social media as the trip sits in contrast to American students struggling to come back from the immense learning loss created in large part by teachers’ unions and their Democrat allies.

Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons asked on Twitter, “Why is the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Ukraine while our kids’ schools are failing?”

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong also called out Weingarten — with a dose of sarcasm — asking, “What the F can you even do at the Ukr/Rus border, Randi? Shouldn’t you be busy trying to criminalize parents who want school choice?”

He then reminded his followers that Weingarten held an upside-down Ukraine flag to show solidarity.

National Review reporter Caroline Downey tweeted that “math and literacy proficiency plummeted this year due to school closures you [Weingarten] supported. You desert children when you put union politics and other issues above education.”

Weingarten, however, continues to push what appears to be a public relations campaign, saying, “Our trip of solidarity and bearing witness is probably more important today than it was when we planned it.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.