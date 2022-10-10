Randi Weingarten Jet-Sets to Ukraine as American Schools Struggle

Teachers’ Union boss Randi Weingarten is taking a trip to Ukraine despite U.S. schools showing their worst academic results in 30 years.

“Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities. Heading to the border now to assess the situation,” the American Federation of Teachers president wrote on Twitter. “This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this [Ukraine flag emoji] trip is so important.”

Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities.Heading to the border now to assess the situation. This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this 🇺 trip is so important https://t.co/dUVOxsdwRQ — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 10, 2022

Weingarten pointed out that the children are “learning online” — implying a negative impact on learning — despite the fact that she and others on the far-left fought militantly to keep American children out of school and “learning online” for over two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Weingarten, she was invited to the country “as part of the global labor movement’s commitment to assist the region’s educators in standing up for freedom and democracy while keeping refugee kids learning in perilous times.”

The union boss is joining pediatrician and activist Dr. Irwin Redlener, Karen Redlener, and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum to meet with students and teachers displaced by the war, according to a press release.

Weingarten was promptly slammed on social media as the trip sits in contrast to American students struggling to come back from the immense learning loss created in large part by teachers’ unions and their Democrat allies.

Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons asked on Twitter, “Why is the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Ukraine while our kids’ schools are failing?”

Why is the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Ukraine while our kids' schools are failing? https://t.co/C9MiFEwpGS — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 10, 2022

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong also called out Weingarten — with a dose of sarcasm — asking, “What the F can you even do at the Ukr/Rus border, Randi? Shouldn’t you be busy trying to criminalize parents who want school choice?”

Reminder that Randi Weingarten held up an upsidedown Ukrainian flag because she had no idea what the flag looked like before the conflict. pic.twitter.com/u63QkTSggs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2022

He then reminded his followers that Weingarten held an upside-down Ukraine flag to show solidarity.

National Review reporter Caroline Downey tweeted that “math and literacy proficiency plummeted this year due to school closures you [Weingarten] supported. You desert children when you put union politics and other issues above education.”

America's students need you on the front lines of K-12. Here's a crisis you should feel compelled to address: math and literacy proficiency plummeted this year due to school closures you supported. You desert children when you put union politics and other issues above education. https://t.co/kd2F71OucR — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) October 10, 2022

Weingarten, however, continues to push what appears to be a public relations campaign, saying, “Our trip of solidarity and bearing witness is probably more important today than it was when we planned it.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.