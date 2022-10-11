New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) signed the Times Square gun ban into law Tuesday, just days after U.S. District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order against a number of New York’s newest gun controls.

On October 6 Breitbart News reported that Suddaby’s temporary restraining order was directed toward parts of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), which New York Democrats passed and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ NYSRPA v. Bruen ruling (2022).

The New York Post noted that Suddaby observed that declaring Times Square a gun-free zone, gun-free even for licensed concealed carry permit holders, does not appear constitutional.

Suddaby said, “Based on the historical analogues located thus far, it does not appear permissible for New York State to restrict concealed carry.”

However, New York City Law Department’s Stephen Lewis indicates the CCIA remains in effect while New York Attorney General Letitia James appeals Suddaby’s decision.

On Tuesday, Mayor Adams stood beside George Soros-linked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and announced, “Today we enshrine in law that Time Square is a gun-free zone. Licensed gun carriers and others may not enter this area with a gun unless otherwise specifically authorized by law, but we’re not stopping here.”

On August 31 Breitbart News pointed out that New York Democrat lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) placed Times Square on a list of “sensitive” areas in which licensed concealed carriers would be barred from carrying, even for self-defense.

Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. Starting tomorrow, concealed weapons will no longer be permitted on subways, in bars, and the following sensitive locations. pic.twitter.com/RKExUOBlrT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 31, 2022

