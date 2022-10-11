Trump-endorsed Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is virtually tied with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) just 28 days from election day, an Emerson College/Hill poll found Tuesday.

Warnock leads Walker by two points (48-46 percent) and within the margin of error of three points. Four percent of respondents were undecided. The poll sampled 1,000 voters from October 6-7.

The Democrats’ sagging economy remains the top issue in the race. When asked what specific issue within the economy is most important to Georgians, the economy (56 percent), housing affordability (13 percent), gas prices (ten percent), jobs (eight percent), and taxes (six percent) ranked in the top five.

The polling comes as Warnock’s church reportedly tried to evict tenants during the pandemic while he raked in a $120,000 pastoral salary and a $7,417 monthly housing allowance from the church in 2021 on top of his Senate salary.

Walker responded to the report by offering to pay for the tenant’s delinquency. “I will personally pay the $4,900 in past due rents listed in this article to keep Reverend Warnock from evicting these people,” he said in a statement.

Warnock’s church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, reportedly tried to evict tenants for as little as $28.55 in overdue rent during the pandemic. Warnock is the pastor of the church.

“They treat me like a piece of shit. They’re not compassionate at all,” Columbia Tower resident Phillip White, a 69-year-old black Vietnam veteran, told the Washington Free Beacon about the church-owned building.

