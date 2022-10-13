Joe and Jill Biden Gush over ‘Enlightened’ Joy Behar in 80th Birthday Celebration

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear to be big fans of The View co-host Joy Behar, as they sent a pre-recorded greeting to celebrate her birthday.

Biden praised Behar for her years of commentary on the network television show.

“Speak your mind, speak from the heart, stand up for what you believe. You do it with warmth, humor and authenticity,” Biden said, flattering the leftist co-host for her 80th birthday.

Biden also warmly applauded the show for continuing its run for 25 years.

“You have enlightened us as well as entertained us,” he said. “Both Jill and I are grateful for the time we’ve spent with you over the years, and we’re delighted to call you a friend.”

First Lady Jill Biden also gushed over Behar.

“No one is better named than you,” she said. “You brought joy to so many of your friends and admirers with your trademark humor and that smile that lights up the room.”

ABC's Democrat Party activist Joy Behar has a message for half of the entire nation. https://t.co/C1sCmkEBpP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 12, 2020

Despite fueling multiple headlines with her embarrassing moments on the show, Behar continues her position at the network even though the show has chewed through conservative co-hosts.

“I just say what I say. And then they’re upset with me,” Behar told TIME magazine in July. “I’m their favorite target over at Breitbart and Fox.”