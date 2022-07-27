Joy Behar Name-drops Breitbart in Gushing Time Magazine Profile: ‘I’m Their Favorite Target’

Oh, Joy. You’re not our favorite target, just our easiest, given the frequency with which you embarrass yourself on air.

The View‘s Joy Behar name-dropped Breitbart News in a new Time magazine profile in which she addressed the gaffes, insults, and outright falsehoods that she has spewed on the ABC News daytime talk show.

“I just say what I say,” she told the magazine while consuming a Caesar salad at her New York apartment. “And then they’re upset with me. I’m their favorite target over at Breitbart and Fox.”

Her seemingly cavalier attitude toward the truth comes as The View has become embroiled in yet another controversy, this time for falsely accusing Turning Point USA of being sympathetic with the neo-Nazi protestors outside the group’s recent Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

“I just say what I say. And then they’re upset with me," @JoyVBehar says. "I'm their favorite target over at Breitbart and Fox.” After 25 years co-hosting The View, Behar has plenty more to say—and she doesn't care if you like it https://t.co/gK6ZUIZttH — TIME (@TIME) July 27, 2022

TPUSA sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News demanding an apology and a full retraction. On Wednesday, The View hosts apologized on air.

This isn’t the first time The View has tried to smear conservatives as Nazis. In 2018, Behar declared Republicans have a “penchant for Nazis” while discussing the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Throughout her long tenure on The View, Joy Behar has repeatedly and viciously attacked conservatives and Republicans, ramping up her incendiary rhetoric during President Donald Trump’s time in office and continuing her nasty streak since his departure from the White House.

Last month, she declared that the GOP has become the “party of insurrection, revolt, and violence.” She recently defended the protestors trying to intimidate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito over the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Behar once attacked then-Vice President Mike Pence, saying he suffered from “mental illness” for talking to Jesus. She eventually apologized.

The 79-year-old Behar has uttered a number of falsehoods from her platform on The View. This month, she falsely claimed that football star Colin Kaepernick was praying when he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in 2016.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, she falsely accused President Trump of shutting down 37 global anti-pandemic programs. Even the left-wing Politifact had to correct Behar, saying that she was completely wrong.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com