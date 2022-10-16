President Joe Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban Friday after a Raleigh, North Carolina, attacker allegedly armed with a shotgun killed five people.

Five people were killed by a 15-year-old who began shooting individuals around 5 p.m. Thursday, Breitbart News reported.

One of the deceased individuals was an 0ff-duty police officer.

The juvenile was taken into custody a few hours later. The juvenile was wounded and had to be hospitalized, and new information was given on the source of his wounds.

Spectrum Local News published 911 calls related to the attack and noted that “callers describe a young man dressed in camouflage wielding a shotgun.”

Biden responded to the attack via a statement in which he urged passage of an “assault weapons” ban.

The statement said, in part, “For the lives we’ve lost and the lives we can save, I took historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including signing the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. But we must do more. We must pass an assault weapons ban. The American people support this commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.”

