Report: 5 Dead, Including Off-Duty Officer, After Juvenile Opens Fire in Raleigh

Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, when a juvenile reportedly opened fire in Raleigh, North Carolina, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

ABC 11 reports that the off-duty officer and four others were killed during the shooting.

Police announced at 10:45 p.m. that the alleged gunman, a juvenile, has been taken into custody.

CNN notes that a Raleigh K9 officer was also shot but his wounds are not life-threatening.

ABC News points out that Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borne indicates police are trying to ascertain a motive for the attack.

Borneo commented on the deceased off-duty officer, saying, “When we lose one of our own, it is a tragic, heartbreaking day for all of us.”

NBC News observes that Gov. Roy Cooper (D) commented on the incident, saying, “Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.