Val Demings: We ‘Got to Get Serious About Climate Change’ to Protect Florida from Hurricanes

Democrat Rep. Val Demings (FL), who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in this year’s senatorial race in the Sunshine State, believes politicians must address “climate change” in order to protect Florida from hurricanes.

WPBF’s Todd McDermott kicked off Tuesday night’s debate between the two candidates by asking a leading question on hurricanes and climate change — a favorite narrative of the far left.

Identifying Hurricane Ian as “one of the five most powerful storms to make landfall in the U.S.,” the moderator asked, “What federal action is needed starting now to protect Florida from sea levels projected to rise a foot or more in less than 30 years, while more frequent monster storms threaten our lives and livelihoods?”

“I grew up in Florida, so I know all too well the devastating effects that hurricanes can cause on our state,” Demings said, contending that “number one, we have got to get serious about climate change.”

“Climate change is real. If we don’t do something about it, and we’re going to pay a terrible price for it. More intense … storms like we’ve seen. As the waters in the ocean continue to warm up, more intense storms, more flooding, more just devastation,” she explained, failing to explain how, exactly, Democrat policies would help control the weather.

“The federal government has got to make sure that FEMA has the resources that it needs to adequately respond. But we got to get serious about climate change,” she said, offering no actual solutions.

As Breitbart News reported, hundreds of hurricanes have hit the U.S. coast throughout history. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) finds that over 300 have hit the U.S. since the government started recording such data in 1851:

While Hurricane Ian will certainly go down in history as an extremely devastating storm, it is hardly the first, despite the left’s suggestions otherwise.